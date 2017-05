On Sunday they were beaten in the N.J.C.A.A. Region V West Softball Tournament Championship.

Final Score

Midland College: 7

Howard College: 8

Stats

M.C. Anna Sherburne: (2-3) (1 RBI)

H.C. Tiare Lee: (2-4) (3 RBI)

Howard College qualifies for the N.J.C.A.A. National Tournament in Utah.

