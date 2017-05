The Midland High Bulldogs will take on Keller Fossil Ridge in the 2-6A Area Round Playoff.

Game 1

Friday, May 12th , 4:30 p.m.

Game 2

Saturday, May 13th, 11:00 a.m.

Game 3

30 minutes after the completion of game 2 (if needed)

All games will be played at Hardin Simmons University.

The bulldogs beat El Paso El Dorado in the bi-district playoff.

