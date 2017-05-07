Two suspects arrested in Stanton shots fired call

At 4:57 p.m. on Saturday, Stanton Police officers were dispatched to the 500 block S. St. Benedict St., due to a "shots fired" call.

When officers arrived, police said they heard gun shots coming from the area of N. Beaugard St.

Officers then located a green car matching the description given in the 100 block N. Beaugard St, with a man standing outside of it.

Officers said the man was not complying, so other officers had to assist in arresting him. After arresting him, SPD said a handgun was found, along with spent shell casings matching the gun ,were located on the ground outside of the car.

The man arrested, Ricardo Miguel Carlos, 25, was also wanted in questioning for a drive-by from earlier in the week. SPD said Carlos was arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and placed into jail in Martin County.

While investigating further, the Stanton Police Department, Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, Midland County Sheriff’s Department, and Midland Police Department all took part in finding the other person.

They soon found the other suspect in Midland with the gun that was possibly used in the shooting. That person was arrested and sent to jail in Midland.

