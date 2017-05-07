Midland man killed in Friday night wreck

Dallas Keel, 28, was killed in a wreck off FM 1379 and FM 307 in Greenwood Friday night around 10:30.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said Logan Screws, 29, was driving his Dodge Ram 2500 north on FM 1379 and ignored a stop sign at the intersection of FM 1379 and FM 307.

Keel was driving east on FM 307 when Screws entered the intersection, hitting Keel.

Screws was not injured in the accident.

