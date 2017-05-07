Midland man killed in Friday night wreck - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Midland man killed in Friday night wreck

By Gerald Tracy, Multi-Media Journalist
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
GREENWOOD, TX (KWES) -

Dallas Keel, 28, was killed in a wreck off FM 1379 and FM 307 in Greenwood Friday night around 10:30.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said Logan Screws, 29, was driving his Dodge Ram 2500 north on FM 1379 and ignored a stop sign at the intersection of FM 1379 and FM 307.

Keel was driving east on FM 307 when Screws entered the intersection, hitting Keel.

Screws was not injured in the accident.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Midland man killed in Friday night wreck

    Midland man killed in Friday night wreck

    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Dallas Keel, 28, was killed in a wreck off FM 1379 and FM 307 in Greenwood Friday night around 10:30. 

    Dallas Keel, 28, was killed in a wreck off FM 1379 and FM 307 in Greenwood Friday night around 10:30. 

  • One dead from early Friday morning crash in Andrews County

    One dead from early Friday morning crash in Andrews County

    Department of Public Safety (Source: Texas DPS Website)Department of Public Safety (Source: Texas DPS Website)

    The Texas Department of Public Safety said that a Hobbs, New Mexico man, was killed in a crash that involved two other vehicles at 3:29 a.m. Friday. DPS said Gary Heady, 60, was driving his Ford F-150 south on FM 1788 that morning. 

    The Texas Department of Public Safety said that a Hobbs, New Mexico man, was killed in a crash that involved two other vehicles at 3:29 a.m. Friday. DPS said Gary Heady, 60, was driving his Ford F-150 south on FM 1788 that morning. 

  • May 6, 2017 final election results

    May 6, 2017 final election results

    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Polls are about to close for the May 6, 2017 special election. NewsWest 9 will have the latest election results posted online as they come in.  

    Polls are about to close for the May 6, 2017 special election. NewsWest 9 will have the latest election results posted online as they come in.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly