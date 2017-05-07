One dead from early Friday morning crash in Andrews County - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

One dead from early Friday morning crash in Andrews County

By Gerald Tracy, Multi-Media Journalist
Department of Public Safety (Source: Texas DPS Website) Department of Public Safety (Source: Texas DPS Website)
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

The Texas Department of Public Safety said that a Hobbs, New Mexico man, was killed in a crash that involved two other vehicles at 3:29 a.m. Friday.

DPS said Gary Heady, 60, was driving his Ford F-150 south on FM 1788 that morning. 

While Heady was heading south, two trucks, each towing a semi-trailer, were heading north on the same road. At one point, Heady hit a horse that was in the road, causing the horse to hit one of the trucks. The truck was driven by Pal Puoch, 42, who was leading the other truck driver, Kuey Riek, 34. 

Heady then lost control of his vehicle, entering the northbound lanes before striking Riek. 

DPS said both Riek and Puoch were sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries while Heady was pronounced dead on scene. They also said Heady was not wearing a seat belt. 

