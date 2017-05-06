Midland voters reject 4B tax - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Midland voters reject 4B tax

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

Midland voters have rejected the new 4B tax for the City of Midland.

The final vote total was 46 percent for and 54 percent against.

The tax, which was used for the Scharbauer Sports Complex, will end in September of this year.

