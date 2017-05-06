May 6, 2017 election results

Polls are about to close for the May 6, 2017 special election. NewsWest 9 will have the latest election results posted online as they come in.
Polls are about to close for the May 6, 2017 special election. NewsWest 9 will have the latest election results posted online as they come in.
Penwell Knights Raceway at Caprock Motorplex will be letting people race for free between rounds on Saturday.
Penwell Knights Raceway at Caprock Motorplex will be letting people race for free between rounds on Saturday.
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Garden City man. Authorities are searching for Felix Pena, Jr.
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Garden City man. Authorities are searching for Felix Pena, Jr.
Dedee Boring is a mother of four and like most parents in the area had to take her kids out of the city to compete in sports.
Dedee Boring is a mother of four and like most parents in the area had to take her kids out of the city to compete in sports.
Country star Loretta Lynn has had a stroke and is recovering, her Facebook page says.
Country star Loretta Lynn has had a stroke and is recovering, her Facebook page says.