Free organized street racing at Penwell Raceway

Penwell Knights Raceway at Caprock Motorplex will be letting people race for free between rounds on Saturday.
Penwell Knights Raceway at Caprock Motorplex will be letting people race for free between rounds on Saturday.
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Garden City man. Authorities are searching for Felix Pena, Jr.
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Garden City man. Authorities are searching for Felix Pena, Jr.
Dedee Boring is a mother of four and like most parents in the area had to take her kids out of the city to compete in sports.
Dedee Boring is a mother of four and like most parents in the area had to take her kids out of the city to compete in sports.
Country star Loretta Lynn has had a stroke and is recovering, her Facebook page says.
Country star Loretta Lynn has had a stroke and is recovering, her Facebook page says.
The Republican's Health Care Bill faces a tough fight in the Senate. There's all kinds of concerns, from pre-existing conditions to medicaid cuts.
The Republican's Health Care Bill faces a tough fight in the Senate. There's all kinds of concerns, from pre-existing conditions to medicaid cuts.