Free organized street racing at Penwell Raceway

By Gerald Tracy, Multi-Media Journalist
PENWELL, TX (KWES) -

Penwell Knights Raceway at Caprock Motorplex will be letting people race for free between rounds on Saturday. 

The only thing you have to do is purchase a pit pass, which is $20. 

The raceway is doing this due to OPD cracking down on street racing in Odessa, which was announced Friday. 

Gates opened at 2 p.m. and will remain open until midnight, they say there could be plans for more events like this in the future. 

