Free organized street racing at Penwell Raceway

Penwell Knights Raceway at Caprock Motorplex will be letting people race for free between rounds on Saturday.

The only thing you have to do is purchase a pit pass, which is $20.

The raceway is doing this due to OPD cracking down on street racing in Odessa, which was announced Friday.

Gates opened at 2 p.m. and will remain open until midnight, they say there could be plans for more events like this in the future.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.