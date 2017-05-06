Lady chaps advance in regional tournament

Kassie Maddox. (Source: gochaps.com) (KWES) -
Midland Colleges Kassie Maddox's 4 hits and 3 RBIs helped them beat The Odessa College Lady Wranglers.
This was the second game of the NJCAA Region V West Softball Tournament.
Final Score
Lady Chaps: 10
Lady Wranglers: 4
Midland College Stats
Kassie Maddox: (4-5) (3 RBI)
Crystine Kistner: (SV) (4.0 IP) (0 ER) (6 K)
Odessa College Stats
Winter Ridgeway: (LP) (7.0 IP) (8 ER)
Brooke Ryan: (2-4) (2 RBI)
The lady chaps will take on Howard College 5:30 p.m. , Saturday.
