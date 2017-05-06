Lady chaps advance in regional tournament

Midland Colleges Kassie Maddox's 4 hits and 3 RBIs helped them beat The Odessa College Lady Wranglers.

This was the second game of the NJCAA Region V West Softball Tournament.

Final Score

Lady Chaps: 10

Lady Wranglers: 4

Midland College Stats

Kassie Maddox: (4-5) (3 RBI)

Crystine Kistner: (SV) (4.0 IP) (0 ER) (6 K)

Odessa College Stats

Winter Ridgeway: (LP) (7.0 IP) (8 ER)

Brooke Ryan: (2-4) (2 RBI)

The lady chaps will take on Howard College 5:30 p.m. , Saturday.

