Wranglers beat the chaps twice Friday. (Source: KWES)

The Odessa College Wrangler Baseball Team swept the Midland College Chaps in double header action.

Game 1

Wranglers: 11

Chaps: 1

Game 2

Wranglers: 19

Chaps: 11

Both teams will play another double header on Saturday.

Copyright 2017. KWES. All rights reserved.