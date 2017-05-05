Weekend events going on this weekend in Midland, Odessa

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here's a list of just some of the events going on this weekend:

Events in Midland on May 6, 2017



Touch A Truck

Kids can see, touch, and safely explore truck and machinery. Meet men and women who protect, serve and build the Midland community. Events: Kids zone, community booths, raffle prizes and food trucks.

$5 Per Person; Ages 2 and Up. From 12- 4 p.m. 100% of proceeds will go to Midland Fair Havens.

More information: www.touchatruckmidlandtx.weebly.com

5th Annual Bourbon Street Block Party

120 N. Main St. Midland. $6 Per Person- Gate Opens at 5 p.m.

Event info: https://www.facebook.com/events/1779664569029036/

2nd Kentucky derby-themed garden party and fundraiser "A Day At The Races"

Museum of the Southwest, 1705 W. Missouri Ave., Event: 4-7 p.m.

Attendees asked to wear biggest hats and colorful bow ties. Portion of Proceeds raised goes to Museum Collection Care Fund

More Info: https://museumsw.org/

12th Annual Butterfly Release and Family celebration by Home Hospice

Open to Public 2-4 p.m. at Scharbauer Student Center - Carrasco Room on Midland College Campus - 3600 N. Garfield Street.

Tenaris '80's Costume 5K/10K and Disco Fun run

Benefits Midland Municipal Employee Scholarship Fund

8:45 a.m. at Midland High School - 906 W Illinois Ave

Register Online: https://www.raceplanner.com/register/index/Tenaris-80-s-Costume-5K-10K-and-Disco-Fun-Run

Jubilee Midland's Third Annual Walk for Hunger

5K/10K Walk or Run. $20 fee, 8 a.m. Registration, 9 a.m. Race Start

Midland College - 3600 N Garfield Street

Online Registration: http://www.jubileemidland.org/

Basin BikeFest 2017 by Midland Children's Rehabilitation Center

Parade followed by races and other activities. 2-mile ride at Tumbleweed Park. 4 1/2 to 10-mile ride at Midland College

8:30 a.m.at MCRC - 802 Ventura Ave. $10 per child - includes event and the rides (Parents and kids 2 and younger are free)

Purchase tickets at http://www.midlandchildrens.org/

Midland Downtown Farmer’s Market

Every Saturday From April – October

8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at 1705 W. Missouri

More info: http://www.midlanddowntownfarmersmarket.com

Midland Arts Association 2017 Spring Open Show

Art from local artists on display

Kamiposi Gallary - 510 S. Big Spring

6 p.m. – Midnight. Free Event

Odessa Events on May 6, 2017

Special Olympics Track & Field Meet

108 teams competing in athletic events. 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. at Ratliff Stadium in Odessa

Schedule and Event Information: http://www.sotx.org/

