Ben & Jerry's issues voluntary ice cream recall

If you or someone you know has a peanut allergy, there's an ice cream recall you need to be aware of.



Unilever has issued an allergy alert and voluntary recall of a limited number of boxes of Ben and Jerry's Chocolate Fudge Brownie Pint Slices because they contain the wrong ice cream.



They were mistakenly filled with ice cream that contains peanut butter, but the box does not call out the presence of peanut butter, which poses an allergy risk to consumers who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, the affected product has a UPC code 076840657940 with best buy date AUG1218LT2 and lot number AUG1218LT2.



The product was distributed nationwide and reached consumers through retail stores.



For more information, click here.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.