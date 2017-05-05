Silver Alert issued for Garden City man

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Garden City man.

Authorities are searching for Felix Pena, Jr., 71.

Pena was last seen Thursday wearing an orange shirt with a brown jacket and navy blue sweat pants.

We're told that Pena suffers from Dementia.

He was last seen driving a white 2000 Ford F-250 Truck bearing Texas license plate 1RU975.

Authorities said the vehicle had 1/4 tank of gas left and Pena is known to drive 30 miles per hour.

If you have any information on where Pena is, contact the Glasscock County Sheriff's Office at (432) 354-2361. .

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.