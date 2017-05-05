Local organization hosts appreciation night for foster parents

Being a foster parent can be tough, so one local organization wanted to say thank you to all the foster moms in Midland.
Buckner Family and Children Services had a foster mom appreciation night. The women that attended were treated to a night of music, food and makeup tutorials.
"We really just want to celebrate our foster parents and show them how appreciative we are of them. We hope that other people will see how much foster parents are needed in this area."
Castello said there are 50 kids in the Buckner foster care system in Midland and hundreds across the state,
