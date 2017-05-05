Goddard students honor counselor who lost battle to cancer

Students at Goddard Junior High School in Midland wore lime green to honor one of their teachers on Thursday.

Last Friday, eighth grade counselor Amy Allen died after her battle with lymphoma cancer.

The students wanted to do something special to remember her by.

"We found out Friday morning about this and by lunchtime they (the students) were already rallying together to think of things that we could do to honor Miss Allen. In addition to wearing green today the students are also collecting money to plant a tree on campus in her honor. Our PTA is supporting that by putting a plaque by the tree when we finally do plant it."

Allen worked for the school for 11 years.

Extra councilors were brought in for both students and staff members.

