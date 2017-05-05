Ector Co. Sheriff's Office wishes boy's speedy recovery

Students at Goddard Junior High School in Midland wore lime green to honor one of their teachers on Thursday.
Students at Goddard Junior High School in Midland wore lime green to honor one of their teachers on Thursday.
Showing everyone what West Texas is all about, the Ector County Sheriff's Office sent a special shout out on Facebook to one young man.
Showing everyone what West Texas is all about, the Ector County Sheriff's Office sent a special shout out on Facebook to one young man.
House leaders planned a vote Thursday on the legislation, revamped since collapsing in March to attract most hard line conservatives and some GOP centrists.
House leaders planned a vote Thursday on the legislation, revamped since collapsing in March to attract most hard line conservatives and some GOP centrists.
A shortage of sexual assault nurses in Odessa has caused some issues for law enforcement. Sometimes a victim has to be transported to Midland for care, but Medical Center Hospital is working on the issue.
A shortage of sexual assault nurses in Odessa has caused some issues for law enforcement. Sometimes a victim has to be transported to Midland for care, but Medical Center Hospital is working on the issue.
With a vote of 217 to 213 the Republican party is closer now to repealing and replacing Obamacare.
With a vote of 217 to 213 the Republican party is closer now to repealing and replacing Obamacare.