Ector Co. Sheriff's Office wishes boy's speedy recovery

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Dylan (Source: Ector County Sheriff's Office/ Facebook) Dylan (Source: Ector County Sheriff's Office/ Facebook)
Showing everyone what West Texas is all about, the Ector County Sheriff's Office sent a special shout out on Facebook to one young man.

Dylan is currently recovering from injuries from a dog attack.

He is in a Houston hospital, but that didn't stop Sheriff Griffis and his team from showing their support and love. They also sent him a special patch from the department with everyone's signature on it. 

We hope to see Dylan up and running around again very soon.

