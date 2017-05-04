Congressman Mike Conaway talks about Obamacare repeal

House leaders planned a vote Thursday on the legislation, revamped since collapsing in March to attract most hard line conservatives and some GOP centrists.
A shortage of sexual assault nurses in Odessa has caused some issues for law enforcement. Sometimes a victim has to be transported to Midland for care, but Medical Center Hospital is working on the issue.
With a vote of 217 to 213 the Republican party is closer now to repealing and replacing Obamacare.
It was a very good week for restaurants in Midland and Odessa. There were several top performers for the week of April 17 through April 21. However, there was one Midland restaurant that didn’t meet the bar.
The Ector County Independent School District’s plan to become a District of Innovation hit a snag on Thursday, after a local group filed a complaint against the district.
