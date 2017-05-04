Bulldog heading to El Paso

One Midland High Bulldog will be taking his talents to El Paso.

On Thursday, senior Julian Bowers signed as a preferred walk on with U.T.E.P.

Bowers says, he will be playing receiver and return man.

He liked U.T.E.P. because he has friends there and he likes the coaches.

Bowers did not get a full scholarship, but hopes to get one down the road.

" A walk on has to work hard and they have to earn their spot. I'm willing to do anything in my power to go earn everything I can while I'm there." Said Bowers.

Former bulldog football coach Craig Yenzer says. " He is a workaholic, he is good in the classroom, he takes care of his business. He is a quality young man, I think that is going to lead to his success as he moves on to the next level. I am excited for him, seen him work, he is the one to put in the time necessary to be successful. So we are excited for the future for him. "

Julian says he had offers from other schools including, Sul Ross and Central Methodist University.

Copyright 2017. KWES. All rights reserved.