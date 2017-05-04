Local group files complaint against Ector County ISD's District of Innovation plan

The Ector County Independent School District’s plan to become a District of Innovation hit a snag on Thursday, after a local group filed a complaint against the district. (Source: KWES)

Christopher Bartlett, secondary reading teacher at Bowie Middle School, said “It might look like we’re trying to be troublemakers or a thorn in the district’s side but it’s really not.”

When it comes to becoming a district of innovation, Bartlett and the Ector County Texas State Teachers Association would like to see more done.

“What we are really just trying to do is if we are going to have a district of innovation plan let’s be truly innovative with it,” said Bartlett.

The TSTA is looking to get the April 11th approval for Ector County ISD thrown out. The issues the group raises are: ECISD didn’t have the required 2/3 of the staff needed to approve the plan, they are saying ECISD had less than 50%.

Bartlett said the two exemptions; the hiring of career and technology teachers when the district doesn’t need a DOI waiver to do so, and the use of STARR tests to evaluate teachers are unnecessary. Bartlett added there wasn’t enough time given to everyone to go over everything.

“Most districts had six month to a year to plan their district of innovation plan. We had three weeks to a month,” said Bartlett.

Now the Ector County TSTA just wants to get answers.

“Right now it feels like a one-sided dialogue for the grievance. Hopefully they’ll be able to respond and tell us their interpretations and we’ll be able to build off of that,” said Bartlett.

With a new schedule already approved many parents, teachers, and students might have to wait and see if it will hold up.

