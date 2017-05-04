Restaurant Report: Several top performers, 1 low performer

It was a very good week for restaurants in Midland and Odessa. There were several top performers for the week of April 17 through April 21. However, there was one Midland restaurant that didn’t meet the bar.



Bob’s Better Burger at 3417 Thomason Dr. was cited for the following:



- Tomatoes/lettuce not cold enough

- Lettuce was brown/wilted

- Bread left uncovered

- Uncovered food in reach-in cooler

- Milk/flour left in walk-in cooler



This resulted in Bob’s Better Burger receiving 17 demerits from the health inspector.



As we mentioned, there were several restaurants who had perfect scores for this particular week. Here’s a look at Odessa’s top performers.



- Flores Café (620 N. Magnolia)

- Bob’s Roadhouse (307 Gulf)

- La Bodega Restaurant (1024 E. 7th St.)

- Starbucks (500 W. 4th St.)

- Cork & Pig Tavern (7261 E. Hwy. 191)

- Playmakers Sports Bar (2318A Andrews Hwy.)

- Quizno’s at MCH Food Court (500 W. 4th St.)

- Susie’s Grocery & Deli (1524 E. 8th St.)

- Black Gold Sports Bar (4555 E. University Blvd.)

- Casa Ole (2727 JBS Pkwy.)

- Josy’s Grill, Inc. (4555 E. University Blvd. C1)

- DoughBoy’s Café (1621 W. 10th St.)



There was also one top performer in Midland for this particular week.



- Texas Roadhouse (4512 W. Loop 250)



Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.