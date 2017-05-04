City of Midland announces winners for utility box art contest

We first told you about an art contest in Midland about a month ago where people designed an art concept for utility boxes.



On Thursday, the winners were announced.



The city gave about a month to the residents who wanted to enter their art concept.



Sara Bustilloz with the City of Midland says the city got 52 submissions.



With the large participation, the city could continue doing something similar.



"It was really neat. We weren't sure if it was going to be something that was very popular. So to receive such an overwhelming response, was something that was really positive for us to see. I don't think it's out of the question to consider doing this again. It was so wildly popular that we'll talk about maybe other ways we can do similar competitions," said Bustilloz.



The winners were each awarded $250.



