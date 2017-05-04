Celebration of the Arts kicks off Friday in downtown Midland

The Arts Council of Midland invites you to head out and enjoy Celebration of the Arts.



It's happening in the Wall Street Lofts in downtown Midland from May 5 through May 7.



The weekend is a tribute to the visual and performing arts.



There will be a premier party Friday night.



The festival opens Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.



then again on Sunday from noon until 5 p.m.

Admission is free for everyone.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.