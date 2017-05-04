Celebration of the Arts kicks off Friday in downtown Midland - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Celebration of the Arts kicks off Friday in downtown Midland

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Arts Council of Midland website) (Source: Arts Council of Midland website)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

The Arts Council of Midland invites you to head out and enjoy Celebration of the Arts.

It's happening in the Wall Street Lofts in downtown Midland from May 5 through May 7.

The weekend is a tribute to the visual and performing arts.

There will be a premier party Friday night.

The festival opens Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

then again on Sunday from noon until 5 p.m.

Admission is free for everyone.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly