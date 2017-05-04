Odessa police searching for suspect involved in hit and run accident

Odessa police need your help locating a suspect involved in a hit and run accident last month in Odessa.

We're told Odessa police were called out to the intersection of 8th St. and Grant Ave. in reference to a hit and run.

We're told an investigation revealed that the driver of a white 2005 Toyota Camry hit a black 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee and left the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information on the driver to contact Cpl. L. Waychoff at (432) 335-5759 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS and reference case #17-08154.

