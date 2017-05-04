Man admits to intentionally setting Alpine Post Office on fire

Photo of the Alpine Post Office. (Source: KWES)

One man has admitted to intentionally setting a post office in Alpine on fire last year.

Karl Peterson, 59, admitted to the crime on Thursday in Alpine.

We're told Peterson pled guilty to one count of arson involving a federal facility.

The fire, which occurred back on Oct. 12, 2016, caused extensive damage to the building.

As part of the plea agreement, Peterson faces a sentence of 37 months in federal prison.

Formal sentencing has not yet been scheduled.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.