2 U.S. citizens, 13 undocumented immigrants arrested following vehicle pursuit in West Odessa

Photo of the suburban that was seized by the Border Patrol. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Two United States citizens and 13 undocumented immigrants were arrested following a vehicle pursuit in West Odessa on Wednesday.

According to a report, it all started when Midland agents saw a suspicious white suburban headed east on Interstate 20, west of Odessa. We're told agents tried to stop the vehicle but the driver sped away.

We're told after several miles, the suburban got off I-20 at exit 108 and entered a gas station where the driver and passenger bailed out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

Authorities said they were able to catch the driver and passenger quickly. It was there that authorities learned they were both from Alabama.

According to the report, 13 undocumented immigrants in the suburban, 10 were from Guatemala and three were from Mexico.

Authorities believe that the undocumented immigrants entered the country illegally near Presidio.

The two U.S. citizens will be charged with alien smuggling.

The case has been turned over to Homeland Security Investigations Midland Office for further investigation.

