Fort Stockton man killed in 2-vehicle accident

A Fort Stockton man is dead following a two vehicle accident on Wednesday night.

The accident happened in the 2000 block of N. Front.

When officers arrived, they found black 2014 Chevrolet four door sedan pinned under the rear portion of a commercial truck and trailer.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Lorenzo Adame Tovar, 50, of Fort Stockton, was extracted from the vehicle but was pronounced dead at the scene.

We're told the driver of the commercial truck wasn't injured.

Authorities said the exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.