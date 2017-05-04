Man spits on Odessa police officer during disturbance call

One man is behind bars on charges following an incident early this morning.

Adam Sanchez, 37, is charged with harassment of a public servant.

We're told officers were called out to the 2500 block of N. Tom Green Ave. just before 1:15 a.m.

When officers arrived, they made contact with Sanchez and he refused to identify himself and was uncooperative to officers.

According to the report, Sanchez then shouted profanities toward one officer before spitting onto the officer.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.