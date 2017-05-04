TSTA files grievance over Ector County I.S.D. District of Innovation

A grievance has been filed with the Ector County Independent School District by the Texas State Teachers Association (TSTA).

We're told the grievance was filed seeking to nullify a District of Innovation designation approved by the Ector County I.S.D. School Board back on April 11.

According to a release by the TSTA, they stated that the district violated provisions of the Texas Education Code in depending the District of Innovation plan, which would allow Ector county I.S.D. to begin the next semester earlier than state law allows.

We're told this would also exempt the district from some education standards, including certification requirements for some teachers.

According to the release, the Texas Education Code requires that two-thirds of the professional staff members on the district-level committee that advanced the plan to the board must be classroom teachers. The report stated that the 76-member district-level committee in Ector County I.S.D. included only 33 classroom teachers, fewer than half.

The release also stated that the grievance noted the teacher representatives on the committee were not nominated or elected in the manner required by state law.

TSTA has asked the Ector County School Board to nullify the District of Innovation plan and requested a hearing on the issues raised in the grievance.

We spoke with Mike Adkins with Ector County I.S.D. and stated that they can't comment on grievances.

