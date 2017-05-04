Former OAC director arrested - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Former OAC director arrested

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Jacqueline Admiare (Source: KWES) Jacqueline Admiare (Source: KWES)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

The former director of the Odessa Animal Control Shelter has been arrested. 

Jacqueline Adimare is being booked into the Ector County Jail at this time.

She was accused of taking $2,000 in pet donations from the shelter. 

