Missing person reported out of Brewster Co.

A missing person has been reported out of Brewster County.

Stephen Krivoy, 66, was last seen in the Terlingua Ranch area on May 1.

He is 5'11' and weighs 160 pounds, with white hair and beard. He also wears glasses and was last seen wearing the clothing in the picture.

Anyone with information is asked to call Brewster County Sheriff's Office at (432) 837-3488.

