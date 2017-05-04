Are energy drinks really safe?

The former director of the Odessa Animal Control Shelter in now behind bars.
The former director of the Odessa Animal Control Shelter in now behind bars.
A missing person has been reported out of Brewster County.
A missing person has been reported out of Brewster County.
While some may need a cup of coffee in the morning for that pick me up, others may need to sip on a cold energy drink. It's a dilemma many argue whether is safe or not, but if you actually consume just the right amount you won't need to worry.
While some may need a cup of coffee in the morning for that pick me up, others may need to sip on a cold energy drink. It's a dilemma many argue whether is safe or not, but if you actually consume just the right amount you won't need to worry.
One man was hospitalized after hitting a horse early this morning on Moss Ave.
One man was hospitalized after hitting a horse early this morning on Moss Ave.
Early voting totals for the 4B tax are in and election officials said they were surprised by the numbers.
Early voting totals for the 4B tax are in and election officials said they were surprised by the numbers.