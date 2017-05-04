Man hospitalized after hitting horse with car

One man was hospitalized after hitting a horse early this morning on Moss Ave.

The accident that left the horse dead, happened sometime around 3:30 a.m. While the animal was hit near the intersection of 25th street and Moss Ave., the car ended up on the corner of 26th and Moss.

Ector County sheriff’s deputies said southbound Moss will be closed from 25th to 26th street until DPS arrived and the animal was picked up. They also said the man was badly injured, but no further details are known on what his condition is at this time.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.