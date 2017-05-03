Early voting totals for 4B tax paint picture ahead of May 6th election

Early voting totals for the 4B tax are in and election officials said they were surprised by the numbers. (Source: KWES)

Officials said if you are looking to compare this election so far to any other you’ll have to go back to 1999.

In that election, the quarter cent tax to build the Scharbauer Sports Complex was proposed.

In 1999, there were 57,402 registered voters and just under 8,000 voted early.

Fast forward to 2017, right now there are 63,033 registered voters and just under 4,300 voted either at the elections office or by mail.

Knowing these numbers, Mayor Jerry Morales is confident Midlanders will turn out to the polls on Saturday.

“Of course we’re always looking for as many voters as we can get. We want a good representation of our community. We’re going to go to baseball games and soccer games that are out there and really talk to citizens one on one. We’ll be out there working the streets every day,” said Morales.

Supporters of the tax believe it will improve parks and quality of life. It’s detractors believe its an expense the city doesn’t need.

The special election is on Saturday May, 6th from 7 am-7pm. For voting locations click here:

