Midland College hosts retirement reception for James Fuller

Another Midland College staple is saying goodbye to the school.



The school held a retirement reception for long-time English professor, James Fuller.



Fuller helped students with study skills and in the writing lab.



Many community members attended the ceremony.



Fuller says he still has so much to give.



"I'm not going anywhere. I'll be right here working in the community," said Fuller.



Fuller says he along with working side by side with his wife.



He will continue to be a presence on the Midland Independent School District's board.



