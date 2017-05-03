Wrangler baseball eyes chaps

The regular season is winding down for The Odessa College Wrangler Baseball Team.

They already have punched a ticket to the regional tournament.

Before that, they will take on W.J.C.A.C. Conference rival, The Midland College Chaps.

Odessa College Wrangler Baseballs Mitch Holding says. " They are a strong team, they are definitely a strong team. I think they are quite similar in how they play as we do. So its definitely going to be a good series, but I think we are definitely going to come out on top. "

" Its going to be a normal week, we just have to play well. We have to face every single team like its the best team in the conference. We just have to play one hundred percent. " Says pitcher Matteo Bocchi

Odessa College Wrangler Baseball Head Coach Kurtis Lay says. " Midland College is a good club. They always come in year in and year out with a good ball club. They are going to have good starting pitching and they have some guys in the lineup that can do some damage, giving the opportunity. Just looking at the stats today, we are very comparable, so I think its two well rounded ball clubs that are facing off this weekend."

The wranglers will take on the chaps in double header on Friday.

They will play another double header on Saturday.

