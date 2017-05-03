New information released following attack, purse snatching in Midland

New information about a Midland robbery that happened a couple of weeks ago. Police are still searching for a man accused of attacking a woman and snatching her purse.



That assault caused quite a stir in the neighborhood, It even resulted in the lock down of two schools in the area.

Little information has been released so far in the investigation, however, we were able get the incident report.

The assault and robbery occurred on April. 20, 2017, just before 8:30 a.m.

What the report now reveals is that police arrived and found the woman with a large cut on her forehead and a bruised cheek that was swelling. The victim told police she was attacked when she went through the open gate of a home she just moved out of. The woman said the attacker finally stopped hitting her when she let go of her purse.

In all, the report said the attacker got away with valuables worth about $650. There is very little information to identify the attacker. He's described as a white male, about 6'2", 160 lbs and in his 30's.

Police are still asking neighbors in that area to turn in surveillance footage that might help them solve the case.

We're told the entire report will not be released until investigation is done and the case is closed.

