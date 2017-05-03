New details released following school lockdown in Stanton

UPDATE: The Stanton Police Department have released some additional information following a standoff on Wednesday afternoon.

We're told it all started just before 3:15 p.m. when Stanton Elementary reported hearing shots fired in the area of the school.

Police said officers responded and determined that the shots had been fired into a vehicle approximately two blocks away from the school from a moving vehicle.

As a result, Stanton ISD placed the Elementary School and Middle School on lockdown as a precaution.

We're told a police officer located a vehicle matching the description of the suspect's vehicle parked behind a home about a block and half away.

Authorities said they executed a search and arrest warrant on a home in the 200 block of N. St. Benedict St. but we're told the search didn't results in any arrests.

The investigation is ongoing.

--------------------------

UPDATE: We have learned that law enforcement officials are clearing the scene of a standoff in Stanton.

Our crew on the scene is reporting that law enforcement went inside the home but didn't come out with anybody.

We're told this was the reason for the lockdown on Wednesday afternoon at Stanton Elementary and Stanton Middle School.

We are working to get more information.

We'll keep you up to date.

----------------

Authorities are currently on the scene of a standoff in Stanton.

The standoff is taking place at a home in the 200 block of N. St. Benedict.

Multiple witnesses tell us they heard shots fired.

Police have not released any details yet.

It is not yet clear if this situation was the reason for the lockdown at Stanton Elementary and Stanton Middle School.

We have a crew on the scene working to get the latest information.

