Midland Memorial Hospital conducting active shooter drill Thursday

Don't be alarmed Thursday afternoon if you happen to be at Midland Memorial Hospital and see a heavy police presence.

The hospital is conducting an active shooter drill.

Midland County Sheriff Gary Painter will be in attendance and believes this will be good for everyone concerned.

"All of these things have to be planned out, they have to be established and they have to be followed," said Painter.

During the drill, the hospital and officers will go through different scenarios together to establish a plan that best fits the hospital during the time of a crisis.

"We'll have a set of plans that we can draw up based on the scenarios, based on the training," said Painter. "Then we can draft up some kind of plan that will be feasible, that will be workable, and that can be put into application at any time."

Besides working out a plan that is best for the hospital, this training will also be helpful for the many law enforcement agencies that would be working together if there ever was an active shooter.

"We get everybody out there, we make sure that we can work together. We've gotta get a way to get everybody on the same radio frequency, get the same information at the same time," said Painter.

The sheriff believes that communication is key in situations like this.

The drill will take place inside Midland Memorial near the Illinois Avenue entrance at 1:30 p.m.

Midland County Hospital Police, Midland County Emergency Management, Crane Police, Midland Health Department and Midland Fire Department will all be in attendance.

