Ector County ISD school bus involved in hit and run accident

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating following a hit and run accident involving an Ector County ISD school bus.

The accident happened this afternoon at the intersection of Highway 338 and Kermit Highway.

We're told bus #115 with about 30 elementary school students were on board.

"It was very, very minor," said Mike Adkins with ECISD.

Adkins also said the bus was an elementary magnet bus that was "scraped" and the vehicle kept on driving.

No injuries were reported.

We're told the bus is back on route and is running about 30 minutes behind.

ECISD also said the transportation department is making calls to parents to let them know about the delay.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.