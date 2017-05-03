Parents being allowed to pick up children following lockdown in Stanton

UPDATE: Parents are being allowed to pick up their kids in person from Stanton schools following lockdown this afternoon.

--------------

We have confirmed that Stanton Elementary and Stanton Middle School is currently on lockdown.

According to Stanton Elementary, it's due to a nearby disturbance at a home in the area.

It's unclear what type of disturbance it is.

We're told students will be dismissed when police give the all clear.

We have a crew on the way to the scene to get more information.

We'll keep you up-to-date.

