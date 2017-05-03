More than 60 companies gather for Midland job fair

More than 60 employers and community partners from different industries will be teaming up to host a job fair in Midland.

They are looking to fill up positions on Thursday, May 4 at the Grand Texan Convention Center. If you are looking for employment, stop by 4300 W. Wall St. any time from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Below is a list of some of the companies that will be present, for more information click here.

American Medical Group

Arepet Express

ASCO- Branch 1

AT&T

Basic Energy Services

Blue Line Rental Sun Coast Resources

Bobby Cox Companies

Brazos Communications/West Texas Radio

Bridger Logistics

Cameron -a Schlumberger company

Domino's Pizza

Elwood Staffing

Endura Produts

Energy Personnel

Express Employment

Fluid & Equipment Transport LLC

FMC Technologies

Gibson Energy

Heavy Equipment College

Keane Group

Kelly Services

Key Energy Services

Legal Shield

Maalt Transport

MARC

Odessa Police

Permian Basin Community Centers

Preferred Personnel

Purity Oilfield Services

Reece Albert

Ring Energy Medical Center Hospital

Robert Heely Construction

Saulsbury Industries

SMOB Services

Standard Utility Construction

Stripes

Targa Resources

Texas Department of Public Safety

Texas Tech Health Services

United States Army

United States Border Patrol

Universal Pressure Pumping

Warren Cat

Wayne's Workwear

Wilbanks Trucking

