More than 60 companies gather for Midland job fair - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

More than 60 companies gather for Midland job fair

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

More than 60 employers and community partners from different industries will be teaming up to host a job fair in Midland. 

They are looking to fill up positions on Thursday, May 4 at the Grand Texan Convention Center. If you are looking for employment, stop by 4300 W. Wall St. any time from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. 

Below is a list of some of the companies that will be present, for more information click here.

  • American Medical Group
  • Arepet Express
  • ASCO- Branch 1
  • AT&T
  • Basic Energy Services
  • Blue Line Rental Sun Coast Resources
  • Bobby Cox Companies
  • Brazos Communications/West Texas Radio
  • Bridger Logistics
  • Bridger Logistics
  • Cameron -a Schlumberger company
  • Domino's Pizza
  • Elwood Staffing
  • Endura Produts
  • Energy Personnel
  • Express Employment
  • Fluid & Equipment Transport LLC
  • FMC Technologies
  • Gibson Energy
  • Heavy Equipment College
  • Keane Group
  • Kelly Services
  • Key Energy Services
  • Legal Shield
  • Maalt Transport
  • MARC
  • Odessa Police
  • Permian Basin Community Centers
  • Preferred Personnel
  • Purity Oilfield Services
  • Reece Albert
  • Ring Energy Medical Center Hospital
  • Robert Heely Construction
  • Saulsbury Industries
  • SMOB Services
  • Standard Utility Construction
  • Stripes
  • Targa Resources
  • Texas Department of Public Safety
  • Texas Tech Health Services
  • United States Army
  • United States Border Patrol
  • Universal Pressure Pumping
  • Warren Cat
  • Wayne's Workwear
  • Wilbanks Trucking 

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly