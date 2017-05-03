Midland College offers geographic information system courses

A fire in Big Bend National Park’s back country is now 60% contained.
A fire in Big Bend National Park’s back country is now 60% contained.
With the City of Midland growing, the technology advances. Now, Midland College is helping the community by offering courses on Geographic Information Systems, also known as GIS.
With the City of Midland growing, the technology advances. Now, Midland College is helping the community by offering courses on Geographic Information Systems, also known as GIS.
A finalized crash report shows a 59-year-old woman was involved in the Iraan-Sheffield ISD bus crash was under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
A finalized crash report shows a 59-year-old woman was involved in the Iraan-Sheffield ISD bus crash was under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
A 17-year-old Odessa student is facing serious charges after police say they found him with a gun and drugs outside of Richard Milburn Academy. Police say Isayah Ramirez, 17, was sitting in the driver's seat of his pickup truck outside of the school with a shotgun in the backseat.
A 17-year-old Odessa student is facing serious charges after police say they found him with a gun and drugs outside of Richard Milburn Academy. Police say Isayah Ramirez, 17, was sitting in the driver's seat of his pickup truck outside of the school with a shotgun in the backseat.
Police said a family fight last week in Odessa went way too far. We're told two sisters, aged 14 and 16, got into an argument over clothes and make-up. .
Police said a family fight last week in Odessa went way too far. We're told two sisters, aged 14 and 16, got into an argument over clothes and make-up. .