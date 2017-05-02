Midland I.S.D. set to announce finalist for superintendent position

From 35 applications, five candidates were interviewed. Then it was three, now it's down to one. Bringing the school board to make a decision that its president Rick Davis said came with some pressure not to get wrong.



"This is the most important decision that we as a school board make," said Davis.



A decision that started with the first search meeting in February is almost complete.



"Of the five applicants that we interviewed in round one, two of those were from out of state and three of them were in state. Of the three we brought back for the second interview, one of those was from out of state and two were from in-state," said Davis.



Between February and March, the district along with the search firm Hazard, Young Attea and Associates came up with leadership profiles, got input from the community before, Davis and the rest of the board held interviews.



"We were looking for someone who had taught in the classroom, been an academic leader as a principal on a campus and had superintendent experience as well as other administrative experiences along the way," said Davis.



Now that the way information is received the district wanted to make sure the candidates were outside-the-box thinkers.



"We asked them if innovative and open to new ideas and were life-long learners in terms of what they could apply in the classroom to keep up with technology, new teaching methods, and how to engage students," said Davis.



With a the district going on yet another superintendent, Davis stressed to the candidates, the importance of a long-term commitment between five to seven years.



"We think that sustained leadership is what is necessary to improve our district and take it to where we all want it to be," said Davis.



Some hope when the finalist is named it will mean the districts improvement can begin not just for the parents and staff but for the 24,000 students in the district.

