Fairmont Park Church of Christ reaching out to the community

Fairmont Park Church of Christ has found a way to reach out to the Midland community with their annual ShareFest event.

"ShareFest is an outreach where we serve our community by donating new and gently used items as a congregation and then we open it up and give it away for free," said Mitci Bartlett, member at Fairmont Park Church of Christ.

What makes this outreach program so unique is the church makes sure every item they have out there is new or slightly used.

"We make sure all the items are in great shape so that whenever we give it away, it's something that people would actually want," Bartlett said.

Over the last three years, the church has seen more and more donations from its members and they hope to see it continue to grow to continue helping those in our community who are in need.

"I think Midland as a community is very gifted, we are very blessed with what we've been given and so it's the very least we could do to give the things that we're no longer using that are still in good shape to those that need it, who aren't as fortunate as we are," said Bartlett.

The event if free to the public and is first come first serve.

Each family can get one big ticket item that is good for furniture, washer/dryer, etc.

Then, each person in the family is able to get ten clothing items and five non-clothing items.

ShareFest will take place Saturday, May 6 from 9 a.m. to noon at Fairmont Park Church of Christ.

