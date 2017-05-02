Odessa police searching for 4 people involved in credit card abuse investigation

A group of thieves went on a shopping spree in Odessa and they did it with someone else's credit card.



Police believe two men and two women were involved.



They say the suspects used the cards that were stolen from a woman's house at several businesses around town, including Zales, Family Dollar, Target, Home Depot, Sonic, Rosas and Advance Auto Parts.



If you have any information on these people, call Odessa Crimestoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.



