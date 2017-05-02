Man charged with injury to a child in Odessa

One man is behind bars on charges following an incident late last month.

Matthew Furstenberg, 26, is charged with injury to a child (warrant).

Back on April 21, 2017, Odessa police were called out to Medical Center Hospital in reference to possible child abuse involving a 2-year-old male.

When officers arrived, medical personnel reported that the 2-year-old had sustained serious injuries.

The report stated that the injuries were inconsistent with the story that Furstenberg, the child's father, gave to hospital officials.

We're told an investigation showed that the incident took place in the 1300 block of N. Kelly Ave.

According to the report, a witness told police during an interview, that they saw Furstenberg pick up his son by the arms and throw him hard against the couch.

A warrant was issued for Furstenberg and he was arrested on April 27, 2017.

He was later taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

