Man charged with DWI after crashing his truck into Odessa home

Photo of the truck that crashed into an Odessa home (Source: NewsWest9 Viewer)

One man is behind bars on DWI charges after he crashed his truck into an Odessa home last month.

Jerald Hart, 47, is charged with driving while intoxicated, 3rd or more (warrant).

Back on April 23, 2017, Odessa police were called out to the 4200 block of Winchester Ave. after a truck crashed into a home.

We're told an investigation revealed that Hart's truck was traveling westbound in the 1700 block of Lyndale Dr. and left the roadway before hitting a city street sign.

The report stated that his vehicle continued southeast through the intersection of Lyndale Dr. and Winchester Ave. before crashing into the home.

Authorities said the vehicle continued through the home and eventually stopped in the backyard.

Hart was taken to Medical Center Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

We're told further investigation revealed that Hart had three prior convictions for driving while intoxicated.

We spoke with the family of the home where the vehicle crashed. They said that night they were thankful that their 18-month-old and 6-day old are alive and well.

Hart was later charged after being released from the hospital.

