Police: Man charged with theft of firearm after trespassing on officers property

One man is behind bars on charges following an incident that occurred last month in Odessa.

Kaleb Grijalva, 17, is accused of theft of a firearm.

Back on April 14, 2017, an off-duty Odessa Police Officer saw two male subjects prowling around his home in the 1700 block of E. 11th St. during the nighttime hours.

We're told the officer held both subjects at gunpoint in his backyard until backup arrived.

According to the report, Grijalva was found to be in possession of a loaded black Taurus 380. He was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon.

However, the story doesn't end there.

Back on March 20, 2017, a theft of firearm was reported to police at the same location.

Authorities said the serial number provided from that theft matched the gun that Grijalva had in his possession on April 14.

That's when authorities charged Grijalva with theft of a firearm.

