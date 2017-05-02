Woman charged in connection to stealing $8,600 from disabled man

One woman has been charged in connection with stealing from a disabled man.

Virginia Gonzales, 46, is charged with exploitation of child, elderly individual or disabled individual.

Back in March, Odessa police were called out to the 3900 block of Wood Ct. in reference to credit card abuse.

When officers arrived, they spoke with a 59-year-old man, who is a disabled person receiving SSI benefits.

The man stated to police that his Gonzales, who was his caretaker, used his credit card at several locations without permission between September 2016 and February 2017.

We're told an investigation revealed that a total of 124 transactions had been made, totaling approximately $8,600.

Police said receipts and images were collected from different merchants and Gonzales was positively identified as the person responsible for making the transactions.

Gonzales was arrested last week and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

