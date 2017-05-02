Big Bend Border Patrol Agents rescue pregnant woman, 2 others

Agent in the rough terrain of the Big Bend Sector. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Three undocumented immigrants were rescued south of Sierra Blanca on Monday.

We're told Border Patrol Agents assigned to the Sierra Blanca station received a call from the Hudspeth County Sheriff's Office stating they received a 911 call stating that two women, including one who was pregnant, along with a man who needed help.

Authorities said the Sheriff's Office also learned about the lost people from the government of Mexico.

We're told agents, along with the assistance of CBP Air and Marine Operations and the Texas Department of Public Safety, were able to locate the three people and bring them to safety.

